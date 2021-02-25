CVS Pharmacy now offering COVID-19 vaccinations in 7 Louisiana cities

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– The COVID-19 vaccine is steadily becoming more accessible, but there is still work left to do. Starting today, CVS Pharmacy will offer COVID-19 vaccinations in six new states…this includes the state of Louisiana. CVS is offering covid-19 vaccines in 25 different states. Those states include:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Texas

Virginia

Though Louisiana is now on that list, only 7 cities in the state will have vaccines at their store locations. Those cities include:

Baton rouge

Donaldsonville

Hammond

Lafayette

Metairie

New Orleans

Shreveport

According to CVS officials, if you would like to get the covid-19 vaccine in one of these cities, you must meet at least one of these guidelines:

People over the age of 65

People over the age of 55 with high-risk medical conditions

Health care workers, EMS, First Responders

Teachers K-12

Pregnant women

CVS officials say being able to distribute the vaccine will help vaccinate more people in our state.

CVS stores in Louisana received more than 9,000 Pfizer doses. In the future, Monroe and West Monroe CVS locations could be included on the list.

“So the way that the federal program works is it looks at the population density and also the demographics of the area. So that kind of dictates the areas that receive the vaccines. As soon as the Federal Government allows more areas to be expanded, CVS is more than ready and capable to get to those areas we are not currently in,” said Dr. Leslie Sparks, Store Operations for CVS in Louisiana.

The Pfizer vaccine requires 2 doses, 21 days apart. You will book your first and second doses at the same time. You Can get your second Pfizer shot at CVS, even if you got the first dose at a different location.

If you want to get vaccinated at any of these locations…you can book an appointment online HERE or through the CVS Pharmacy App.