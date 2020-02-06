CRIME: Officials search for vehicle burglars

RUSTON, La. (02/05/2020)– The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of vehicle burglaries that happened earlier this week.



“We received a report that a mobile home community on the western side of our parish was a victim of several vehicle burglaries,” Matthew Henderson, Public Information Officer for the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, said.

Officials say the suspects were walking the streets of Shepherd Creek Mobile Home Community to see if any vehicles had been left unlocked.

Some of the owners did not report any of the property missing they just noticed where their glove box or consul had been rummaged and items that were once in the glove box were now on the floorboard,” Officer Henderson said.

Henderson said just because you were not missing any property does not mean you were not a victim of a crime.

“By definition in the state of Louisiana unauthorized entry into a residence, into a vehicle, into a vessel with the intent to commit a crime,” Officer Henderson said. “The nature of that is someone entered your car and were hoping to find valuables to take out. They still committed a burglary in the state of Louisiana.”

Officials say you should always report the break in, even if it was as simple as phone charger, because evidence may have been left behind.

“At the time when that individual was inside your car they may have left behind physical evidence such as DNA fingerprints maybe a garment maybe they left a glove or a cigarette,” Officer Henderson said. “Just the sheer fact of being able to place the suspect that’s later identified in your vehicle and your vehicle further strengthens the case for a burglary in that matter.”

The burglaries are still under investigation. Officials are asking for your help in identifying the suspects. Callers will remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward if the information given leads to an arrest. You can contact the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 251-5111.

You can also submit a tip online at www.rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com.