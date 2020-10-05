COVID-conscious haunted houses open for those brave enough to enter

MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– It’s a scary time of the year, one many look forward to, but this year the coronavirus is the real monster threatening to take away people’s Halloween traditions.

“We know that people just want to get out and do something, so that’s why we are going to continue and go ahead and open, but we are going to do this as safely as possible,” Lucky said. “We want people to be safe. We don’t want our actors getting sick, we don’t want the public getting sick.”

Jeremy Lucky, Owner of Monroe’s Evil Visions Haunted House, said he and his team are working closely with the State Fire Marshall’s Office to ensure everyone has a fun and safe time.

This year the haunted house will be limited to only 25 people at a time and groups are limited to 6 people. There also won’t be a waiting area. Groups can set up reservations ahead of time and wait for a virtual cue.

That’s going to help us with the virtual cues, to kind of keep that down, and make sure that we are foing everything as according to the state fire marshall’s office ,” Lucky said.

Before, visitors had to push through doors to get through the house, this year that won’t be the case. Lucky said doors have been taken down to eliminate contact for those brave enough to enter. Haunted houses everywhere are also making masks mandatory.

“So there’s nothing that anybody’s going to have to actually come into contact with. We are also using EPA’s guidelines for their chemical cleaners,” Lucky said. “It’s M quat 64, so we’ll be actually spraying down the facility day and night.”

He said he didn’t think they were going to be able to open under any guidelines, but now that they’ve been given the green light, they are jamming five months of work into a short amount of time to give visitors the full experience.

“Because we believe what we are doing is good for the kids, it’s good for the families,” Lucky said. “We have a good time doing it, we are in the entertainment industry, so it’s special to us to help people out.”