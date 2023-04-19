WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The Chamber is proud to announce their Diplomats for 2023.

According to the West Monroe – West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce, Diplomats are not only members of the Chamber, but they represent the Chamber at various events throughout the year. These individuals are and will be able to give their time and talent in efforts to help grow the Chamber and our community.

“We are proud to have such great individuals represent our organization….Our Diplomats truly believe in what we do”, and “We thank them for their dedication.” – Kristopher Kelly, Executive Director of the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber.

The 2023 West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber Diplomats are Emma Baines, Harris Bond, Lyla Corkern, Mandy DeJean, Tammy Esswein, Michael Hildebrand, Meg Keene, Leah Martin, Kim Knight, Amanda Massey, Kaylie McKinnie, Brady Middleton, Jenifer miller, Angie Robert, Tia Sinclair, Abby Tingle, Hollis Walker, Jennifer Bass, Kori Clowers, Bob D’Avignon, Kelli Gilliam, Nathan Hall, Alyssa Hughes, Emily Kemp, Bill Loftin, Ramona Martin, Brittany McKay, Brittany McNamara, James Miles, Melanie Moffett, Hampton Roane, Janie Russ, Claire Stapp, Danielle Tolbird, Cynthia Williams, and Jennifer Zimmerman.