CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office invites residents in the community who have been affected by domestic violence and sexual assault to attend their support group. The group will meet on April 11, 2023, and April 25, 2023, starting at 5:30 PM.

Photo courtesy of Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Attendees are asked to meet at the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Community Justice Center. Refreshments will be served to guests at the event.