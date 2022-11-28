CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Starting November 28 and ending December 2, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office will be accepting applications to receive a bike this holiday season. Applications can be acquired at the Vidalia and Ferriday Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office locations.

Photo courtesy of Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Applicants must be residents of Concordia Parish and provide a valid form of identification. Additionally, the child that receives the bike must be between the ages of 2-15, cannot have previously received a bike, and must reside at the address shown on the applicant’s ID.