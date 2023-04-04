CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced their upcoming Relay for Life Fundraiser. The fundraiser will take place on Friday, April 28, 2023.

Photo courtesy of Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

The event will be held from 5 PM until 8 PM at the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Community Center. Admission will be $5 per person, and only cash will be accepted.

Enjoy fun games and food for a good cause. Guests are also encouraged to dress in their best superhero attire with the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office and take pictures.