CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced their upcoming Relay for Life Fundraiser. The fundraiser will take place on Friday, April 28, 2023.
The event will be held from 5 PM until 8 PM at the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Community Center. Admission will be $5 per person, and only cash will be accepted.
Enjoy fun games and food for a good cause. Guests are also encouraged to dress in their best superhero attire with the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office and take pictures.