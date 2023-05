BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of Bastrop and the New Light Missionary Baptist Church would like to invite the community to a Community Health Fair.

Multiple health professionals will be attending to help with free health screenings. Guest speakers and Professional health technicians will also be onsite. A few of the providers include Wellsprings, Lifeshare Blood, Body and Soul, Goodshephard, Morehouse General, Total Wellness, Northeast Counseling, and many more.