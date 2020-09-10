Community Foundation of Acadiana Honors Leaders in Law Enforcement Recognizes Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office DMAC Program

Courtesy: OPSO Shown accepting the award earlier today (L to R): Corporal Marvin McFarland, Captain Buddy Aulds, Sheriff Jay Russell, Sr. Patrol Deputy Kenneth Tramble and Lieutenant Eric McElroy.

Deputies Making A Change (DMAC) was founded in 2012 as an outreach program to the community under Sheriff Jay Russell’s administration.

The goal of the organization is to positively impact the future incarceration rate in Ouachita Parish by working with youth.

The organization says deputies began their program by identifying schools that experienced high disciplinary and behavioral problems with youth ages nine to thirteen.

DMAC is a comprehensive twelve month program that includes a summer program. Included are educational classes on reading, writing and math.

The organization says courses are given on life skills which include hygiene, future planning, managing and solving problems, educational field trips and money management.

Tutoring services after class are also part of the program for those needing additional guidance.

All of this is aimed at providing the student the structure needed to become a positive influence in their community.