EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– Residents gathered today at Old City Park for El Dorado’s Best Easter Egg Hunt.

The Easter celebration was hosted by One Heart Dojo and El Dorado’s Best Kids.

Brian Dixon, owner of One Heart Dojo said, “All the kids get together, we have games for them–and of course we have the Easter bunny. It just ends up being a really positive experience for all the kids.”

Local volunteers from Immanuel Baptist Church help provide children with fun activities throughout the event.