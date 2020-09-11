College students born after 2001 learn about 9/11 as a historic event

MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– Nineteen years ago, our country was attacked like never before.

“It’s difficult to go back to a time when you felt safe, you felt comfortable in your spot in the world, after something like 9/11,” Jeffrey Anderson, a history professor at the University of Louisiana at Monroe, said.

Anderson said students in college classrooms are now learning about 9/11 as a historic event. While Anderson has touched on the subject, he said it’s time to dive deeper into the conversation.

“Many of us assume it’s a living memory, but for a lot of the people coming in, freshman especially, they don’t remember it,” Anderson said.

Anderson said he understands his students now don’t have that day to look back on, leavnig them with questions he intends to answer.

“We are going to be beefing up a lot of what we spent time on regarding it as the years progress,” Anderson said.

He said it’s important for his students to understand the events that led up to the attack and learn about how that effects them as Americans.

“They just think it’s an isolated event,” Anderson said. “They don’t even quite understand how it connects to the modern day in many cases, the actions that followed, the response to it. There’s a lot to know.”

He said while it’s difficult to compare the two, 9/11 and COVID-19 have both created great uncertainty for our country.

“With 9/11 it was fear for our lives, we thought we couldn’t be attacked here on US soil,” Anderson said “For 2020 and COVID the question is ‘when do things get back to normal’?”