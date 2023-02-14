WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 28, 2023, the people of the community will have the opportunity to sit down with Mayor Staci Mitchell for a casual conversation at Coffee and Conversation with Mayor Staci. Mayor Staci will discuss upcoming plans for the City of West Monroe and answer questions from residents.

Photo courtesy of City of West Monroe

The event will begin at 7:30 AM and conclude at 9 AM. Meet with Mayor Staci at the Corner Coffeehouse at 222 Bell Lane in West Monroe and ask her any questions you may have about the city.