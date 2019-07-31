Union County Pet of the Week: Mama Marty

EL DORADO, Ar. — This week’s Union County Animal Protection Services featured pet is Mama Marty.
Mama Marty is a 7-year-old Catahoula mix that has been with UCAPS for the past two years. Her puppies have been adopted out and she is looking to do the same.
Mama Marty is gentle and always up for fun, making a great companion for someone with PTSD.
“The benefit of adopting an older dog is they’re going to be more mellow. My opinion, they’re easier to house train. as well. So, there are lots of benefits of adopting an older or mature dog,” said Tanja Jackson, with UCAPS.
Mama Marty is spayed and up to date on her vaccinations. It’s $50 to adopt her and adoption papers can be found at www.ucapsshelter.org or you can call Tanja at (870)-866-3223.