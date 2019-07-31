Union County Pet of the Week: Mama Marty

Thousands of pets are looking for their forever homes and KTVE is helping to make that happen in the ArkLaMiss area.

We are teaming up with hundreds of shelters and other NBC stations across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17, 2019, to help find loving homes for animals in need.

More than 150,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.

Now is the time for shelters to register by completing the online application located here. Organizations interested in participating in Clear the Shelters must complete the Commitment Registration form to ensure proper verification of all interested participants.

EL DORADO, Ar. — This week’s Union County Animal Protection Services featured pet is Mama Marty.

Mama Marty is a 7-year-old Catahoula mix that has been with UCAPS for the past two years. Her puppies have been adopted out and she is looking to do the same.

Mama Marty is gentle and always up for fun, making a great companion for someone with PTSD.

“The benefit of adopting an older dog is they’re going to be more mellow. My opinion, they’re easier to house train. as well. So, there are lots of benefits of adopting an older or mature dog,” said Tanja Jackson, with UCAPS.

Mama Marty is spayed and up to date on her vaccinations. It’s $50 to adopt her and adoption papers can be found at www.ucapsshelter.org or you can call Tanja at (870)-866-3223.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

