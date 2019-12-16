Sick Dog Wanders Into Philadelphia Home During Storm, Gets Adopted by Homeowners

What to Know Suzy wandered into a Philadelphia home early Saturday morning, escaping a rain storm

Malnourished, and in need of medical attention, the dog found help from the couple living at the home

The couple took the dog to a veterinarian Saturday morning to start her recovery process

A four-legged traveler found herself a home just in time for the holidays.

A stray dog wandering around Philadelphia this weekend took matters into her own paws, finding herself a new home.

Jack Jokinen, from the Bronx but now living two hours south, says the front door of his house blew open during an overnight storm.

That is when the dog wandered inside, seeking shelter from the rain.

Jokinen and his wife were shocked to find the surprise visitor when they awoke, and even more shocked to find the 9-year-old dog severely malnourished and in immediate need of medical attention.

The couple took the dog to a veterinarian Saturday morning to start her recovery process.

They have since decided to keep the dog and gave her the name Suzy.

Jokinen documented much of the process on Twitter, catching the attention of thousands of users eager to follow Suzy’s journey.

One day after a trip to the vet and some significant love and attention, Jokinen says that Suzy is already looking better.

