Ex-Hospice Cat Thriving After Clear the Shelters Adoption

Now is the time for shelters to register by completing the online application located here. Organizations interested in participating in Clear the Shelters must complete the Commitment Registration form to ensure proper verification of all interested participants.

We are teaming up with hundreds of shelters and other NBC stations across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17, 2019 , to help find loving homes for animals in need.

Thousands of pets are looking for their forever homes and KTVE is helping to make that happen in the ArkLaMiss area.

She’s helpful, affectionate and will always lend a paw to hold when you listen to sad music or watch a soap opera.

Baby, a 15-year-old cat who was adopted after being a hospice resident at a Massachusetts animal shelter, is loving life and no longer needs medication after Bjarna O’Brien welcomed her into her family.

Baby was adopted from the MSPCA at Nevins Farm last year during NBC and Telemundo Owned Stations’ Clear the Shelters campaign. She was on medication for kidney failure and frequently vomited because she was unable to stomach her food. Often low on energy and missing patches of fur, Baby’s prospects of being adopted appeared low.

Luckily, O’Brien showed up — and immediately knew she was interested in the feline.

“I was looking for a hospice cat because I work with animals and I know I can work with them,” the Derry, New Hampshire, resident said. “I saw her online and asked when I could see her in person.”

O’Brien took Baby home the same day and the love between the two was instant. O’Brien said she clothed Baby in outfits meant for small dogs in order to hide her bald spots. The dresses and sweaters she donned made Baby an instant with visitors.

With some love and tender care, O’Brien nursed Baby back to health in no time. She switched her diet to raw cat food, which O’Brien said did wonders for Baby who has since gained weight and grown stronger. Her strength showed on Christmas Day when she garnered enough energy to play for the first time.

“I sat down and cried when she played during Christmas,” O’Brien said. “I bought a piece of wood that has string and a feather on it. She had been interested in it but was always too tired to do anything about it. I just took it out again that day and she started to bat at it and began running around.”

O’Brien described Baby as a sweet, affectionate cat whose name suits her.

“The real reason Baby’s name fits her is because she cries when she’s lonely,” O’Brien said. “She likes being held in your arms. When I get home, I have to pick her up immediately.”

Baby is certainly more than just a pet in the O’Brien household. She is a member of the family who often tries to help others out.

When the brother of O’Brien’s boyfriend was hit by a forklift, Baby was there to offer emotional support.

“While others were at work, she kind of became a comfort animal to him,” O’Brien said. “She’s now taking care of her ‘uncle.’ She’s kind of become a therapy animal. As much as I think we take care of her, she takes care of us.”

Aside from being an affectionate cat, Baby is also empathetic.

“With sad music or a soap opera, she puts one of her paws on your hand. She actually holds your hand,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien said adding Baby to her family has brought more joy to her life and she encourages others to adopt a pet.

“If you have the space in your heart to let another life in, I think you’ll realize how rewarding it is to look after a pet,” she said.

However, she warns that adopting a pet is a real commitment. O’Brien suggests others consider taking in a senior animal.

“People seem to think they’re (up for) adoption because there may be something wrong with them or they’re undesirable, but you never know why they’re there,” she said. “Maybe they had an owner who could no longer care for them or maybe their owners died.”

“Taking in a senior animal is its own kind of experience and it’s rewarding in its own way,” O’Brien said. “Don’t overlook them because there’s so much more heart there than people realize.”