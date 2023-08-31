WEST MONROE, LA (8/31/23)- The month-long “Clear the Shelters” campaign has officially come to an end. This was the 9th consecutive year for NBC Universal’s nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign.

“All you gotta do is come get the dog, take it home, and love it,” said Sue Martin, Director of 4 Paws Rescue.

The goal of the Clear the Shelters campaign was to partner with local animal shelters to raise funds for animal welfare and promote pet adoption. Shelters here in north Louisiana have seen an increase in animals being surrendered. Some shelters have even had to turn pets away.

“We stay full, we stay at max capacity. We actually turn away several dogs a day. This has been a year that has been the hardest we have ever had,” said Martin.

However, because of this campaign, thousands of pets have new forever homes. As of today, more than 109,000 pets have been adopted nationwide in the month of August. In north Louisiana, you helped us save over 35 pets. Even though the campaign is ending, we encourage you to visit your local animal shelter and adopt before you shop. If adopting isn’t possible for you, there are other ways to help area shelters.

“First stop would be spay and neuter your pets. UCAPS also offers vouchers for assistance with that. Outside of that, we are always welcoming volunteers to come help out. Even if that is only an hour a day, come walk the dogs, give them love, and spend time with them,” said Sarah Maxwell, volunteer at UCAPS.

Another way you can lend a helping hand is by giving donations. The shelters in North Louisiana are in need of animal toys, leashes and collars, food, kitty litter, and other items to benefit these sheltered animals. You can still drop off donations at the NBC 10/FOX14 studio in West Monroe or in El Dorado Until this Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thank you again for your support as our mission is to clear the shelters.