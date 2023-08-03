NBC 10/FOX 14 is participating in NBC Universal’s nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign called “Clear the Shelters.” The mission is to bring relief to animal shelters across the country, raise funds for animal welfare, and find loving homes for animals in need. The “Clear the Shelters” campaign is returning for its 9th consecutive year from August 1 – August 31. NBC-owned and affiliated stations across the U.S. are once again partnering with local animal shelters. Here in the ArkLaMiss, we will be showing different adoptable pets from participating shelters each week. To see more information about the “Clear The Shelters” campaign, click HERE.

Name: Violet | Age: 3 years old | Breed: Boarder Collie mix | Location: 4 paws Rescue in Ruston, LA

Ruston, LA (8/3/23) — The first week of NBC Universal’s nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign called “Clear the Shelters” has officially kicked off. This week we are showcasing a dog from “4 Paws Rescue” in Ruston, a non-profit and no-kill shelter. Meet Violet, she is a three-year-old Boarder Collie mix. She has been at “4 Paws Rescue” since April of 2023 and is looking for a new home. Violet is an active dog and loves to chase frisbees and tennis balls. She also gets along with all people and dogs. Violet is also updated on all her vaccines and has been spade.

“4 Paws Rescue” is doing 50% off adoption fees for the month of August as part of the campaign. If you are interested in adopting Violet or any other dog from this shelter, click HERE and fill out the application or visit the shelter in person Tuesday through Thursday from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. The address for “4 Paws Rescue” is 290 Rodeo Rd, Ruston, LA 71270.