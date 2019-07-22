CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Meet Oscar! He’s available at the Union County Animal Protection Services In El Dorado

EL DORADO, Ark. (7/22/2019) — Each week we’ll be featuring a pet on air from the Union County Animal Protection Services In El Dorado.
Are you looking for a new bff or family pet? Look no further.
MEET OSCAR- He’s a 5 year old Shepard Cur Mix. He came to UCAPS in the worst shape two years ago. Someone dumped him on the side of the road. His rescuer picked him up and gave him a full pack of Oscar Meyer hot dogs, which is how he got his name. Now, he’s thriving and happy but looking for a forever home.
“Oscar is one of our favorites because he can adapt to any situation. He loves people. He loves children. He loves other animals. He is a big boy but he’s a gentle giant. We know that he would make a family a wonderful companion pet,” Tanja Jackson said.
He needs a home but not any home… the right home!
Cost: $50 —
Apply online: www.ucapsshelter.org
Call Tanja Jackson for questions: (870) 866-3223