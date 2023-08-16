EL DORADO, AR (KTVE/KARD) — Our “Clear the Shelters” campaign is entering the 3rd week and we need your help to get as many pets adopted. Let’s meet this week’s adoptable pet from the Union County Animal Protection Society (UCAPS) in El Dorado.

Marleaux | 3 years old | Pharaoh Hound Terrier Cross | Union County Animal Protection Society

Meet Marleaux, she is a 3-year-old Pharaoh Hound Terrier Cross. She has been at UCAPS since June of this year and is looking for a forever family. The shelter says they have seen an increase in pets being surrendered.

“Within the last few months, there has been an increase in adult dogs and puppies. They just come in boxes and we are having to take them in and take care of them. Giving them lots of love and care that they need,” said Sarah Maxwell, Volunteer at Union County Animal Protection Society.

Marleaux would fit in perfectly with an active family. She loves to play with toys, is good on a leash, responds to basic commands, plays fetch, and loves to sit on the couch. This family-oriented dog also does good around kids and other dogs. Marleaux would also be an excellent watchdog, as she is very alert to what’s going on.

“It’s important for people to adopt pets here, not only to give them a loving opportunity at a home, but you are also saving 2 lives. So when one of our pets gets adopted, they then make room for another pet at the shelter that we can save as well,” says Maxwell.

The shelter says she is updated on all her vaccines and has been spade. If you’re interested in adopting this cutie as part of our “Clear the Shelters Campaign”, you can CLICK HERE and fill out the adoption application or call (870) 866-3223.

NBC 10/FOX 14 is participating in NBC Universal’s nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign called “Clear the Shelters.” The mission is to bring relief to animal shelters across the country, raise funds for animal welfare, and find loving homes for animals in need. The “Clear the Shelters” campaign is returning for its 9th consecutive year from August 1 – August 31. NBC-owned and affiliated stations across the U.S. are once again partnering with local animal shelters. Here in the ArkLaMiss, we will be showing different adoptable pets from participating shelters each week. To see more information about the “Clear The Shelters” campaign, click HERE.