CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Meet Killer Frapp! He’s available at the Union County Animal Protection Services in El Dorado

Now is the time for shelters to register by completing the online application located here. Organizations interested in participating in Clear the Shelters must complete the Commitment Registration form to ensure proper verification of all interested participants.

More than 150,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.

We are teaming up with hundreds of shelters and other NBC stations across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17, 2019 , to help find loving homes for animals in need.

Thousands of pets are looking for their forever homes and KTVE is helping to make that happen in the ArkLaMiss area.

EL DORADO, Ark. (08/06/2019) — Each week we’ll be featuring a pet on air from the Union County Animal Protection Services In El Dorado.

Are you looking for a new bff or family pet? Look no further.

MEET KILLER FRAPP- He’s between 4 and 5 years old and is a mix of cur and basset breeds.

Killer Frapp is small but fierce. He’s very friendly and very playful though he’s not fond of chickens or cats. He would be great around children and would be the perfect watchdog or companion pet. If you’re looking for something small but mighty, Killer Frapp is your guy.



“He would be great with children. We’ve seen no signs of aggression with anything people wise,” Tanja Jackson said. “He is very people friendly. He’s a social bug.”

He needs a home but not any home… the right home!

Cost: $50 —

Apply online: www.ucapsshelter.org

Call Tanja Jackson for questions: (870) 866-3223 or visit UCAPS Thursday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. to set up a play date.