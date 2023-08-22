EL DORADO, AR (KTVE/KARD) — Meet Honey Bear, she’s a 100% purebred “Good girl” and she’s one of the many pets that are looking for a forever home. As we inch closer to the end of NBC Universal’s nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign, Clear the Shelters, we’re still partnering and highlighting local animal shelters here in the ArkLaMiss to get as many pets adopted. Today we are in el dorado at the union county animal protect society.

If you’re more of a “Chill family” and you’re looking for a dog to match that same vibe, then Honey Bear is the one for you. She is an 11-year-old Lab Curr Cross and she’s looking for a loving family who can be her companion. While Honey Bear is a recent surrender, officials say senior dogs spend more time in the shelter, as they are usually overlooked.

“With senior dogs, they seem to get left out a lot. When people come in, they always look at the young puppies and they are excited. So they don’t really give a look at our senior dogs. However, most of them [senior dogs] are very chill and just as loving as the puppies would be,” said Sarah Maxwell, volunteer at UCAPS.

Honey Bear would need to be introduced to other animals. She’s been spayed, is updated on all her vaccines, and now all she needs is you! But if adopting a pet isn’t for you, there is still a way to do your part in helping with how many pets are surrendered to the shelter.

“First stop would be spay and neuter your pets. UCAPS also offers vouchers for assistance with that. Outside of that, we are always welcoming volunteers to come help out. Even if that’s only an hour a day, come walk the dogs, give them love, and spend time with them,” said Maxwell.

In addition, you can foster a pet and donate to UCAPS or your area animal shelter. If you are interested in adopting Honey Bear as part of our Clear the Shelters campaign, you can CLICK HERE and fill out the adoption application or call (870) 866-3223.

NBC 10/FOX 14 is participating in NBC Universal’s nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign called “Clear the Shelters.” The mission is to bring relief to animal shelters across the country, raise funds for animal welfare, and find loving homes for animals in need. The “Clear the Shelters” campaign is returning for its 9th consecutive year from August 1 – August 31. NBC-owned and affiliated stations across the U.S. are once again partnering with local animal shelters. Here in the ArkLaMiss, we will be showing different adoptable pets from participating shelters each week. To see more information about the “Clear The Shelters” campaign, click HERE.