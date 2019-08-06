CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Meet Blahnka! She’s available at the Union County Animal Protection Services In El Dorado

EL DORADO, Ark. (08/06/2019) — Each week we’ll be featuring a pet on air from the Union County Animal Protection Services In El Dorado.
Are you looking for a new bff or family pet? Look no further.
MEET BLAHNKA- She’s a boxer, pit bull terrier mix. She was found emaciated and emotionless after being used solely as a breeding dog. She’s a happy girl now that she’s been with UCAPS but she’s looking for a forever home.
Blahnka is a special girl and is very smart. She relies on sight and smell because she is deaf. She would make a great indoor/outdoor pet in an adult home with teenagers and more experienced pet owners.
Blanka should be kept in contained environment, because she is deaf. She does bark and would make a perfect watchdog.
“She’s a companion pet,” Tanja Jackson said. “She really wants to be where you are.”
She needs a home but not any home… the right home!
Cost: $50 —
Apply online: www.ucapsshelter.org
Call Tanja Jackson for questions: (870) 866-3223