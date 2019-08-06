CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Meet Blahnka! She’s available at the Union County Animal Protection Services In El Dorado

Thousands of pets are looking for their forever homes and KTVE is helping to make that happen in the ArkLaMiss area.

We are teaming up with hundreds of shelters and other NBC stations across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17, 2019, to help find loving homes for animals in need.

More than 150,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.

Now is the time for shelters to register by completing the online application located here. Organizations interested in participating in Clear the Shelters must complete the Commitment Registration form to ensure proper verification of all interested participants.

EL DORADO, Ark. (08/06/2019) — Each week we’ll be featuring a pet on air from the Union County Animal Protection Services In El Dorado.

Are you looking for a new bff or family pet? Look no further.

MEET BLAHNKA- She’s a boxer, pit bull terrier mix. She was found emaciated and emotionless after being used solely as a breeding dog. She’s a happy girl now that she’s been with UCAPS but she’s looking for a forever home.

Blahnka is a special girl and is very smart. She relies on sight and smell because she is deaf. She would make a great indoor/outdoor pet in an adult home with teenagers and more experienced pet owners.

Blanka should be kept in contained environment, because she is deaf. She does bark and would make a perfect watchdog.

“She’s a companion pet,” Tanja Jackson said. “She really wants to be where you are.”

She needs a home but not any home… the right home!

Cost: $50 — 
Apply online: www.ucapsshelter.org
Call Tanja Jackson for questions: (870) 866-3223

