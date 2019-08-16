9 Popular Male Dog Names and What They Mean

Thousands of pets are looking for their forever homes and KTVE is helping to make that happen in the ArkLaMiss area.

We are teaming up with hundreds of shelters and other NBC stations across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17, 2019, to help find loving homes for animals in need.

More than 150,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.

Now is the time for shelters to register by completing the online application located here. Organizations interested in participating in Clear the Shelters must complete the Commitment Registration form to ensure proper verification of all interested participants.