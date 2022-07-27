About 200 dogs and cats from overpopulated animal shelters in Florida and Louisiana will be flown to Massachusetts and New Jersey and put up for adoption in August as part of NBCUniversal Local’s Clear The Shelters campaign.

Clear The Shelters is an annual campaign to promote animal adoption and monetary donations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico during the month of August.

The first flight will take off on Aug. 2 with about 150 at-risk cats from south Florida on board. The animals will be evaluated and receive necessary medical care before being put up for adoption at Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA-Angell.

On Aug. 30, at the close of NBC’s Clear The Shelters, another 50 dogs will be flown from Louisiana to New Jersey’s Morristown Airport. The dogs will receive medical care before being put up for adoption at St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center.

The flights are in partnership with Greater Good Charities‘ Good Flights program, The Animal Rescue Site and Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

Clear The Shelters is an annual effort with NBC and Telemundo-owned and affiliated stations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The animal adoption campaign first launched in 2015 and has helped more than 700,000 pets find homes.

You can find more information about participating animal shelters, rescues and local adoption events on ClearTheShelters.com or the Spanish-language site DesocuparlosAlbergues.com.

To learn more about Clear The Shelters 2022 and search for adoptable pets in your area, visit cleartheshelters.com. You can also donate to your local animal shelters and rescue groups by visiting clearthesheltersfund.org.