Claiborne Christian School gives back to community amid pandemic

WEST MONROE, LA. (07/21/2020)– The Claiborne Christian School has handed out thousands of grocery bags to families in need over the past few months. The bags provide about a weeks worth of nutritious foods like fruit, veggies, cereal, and milk.

Volunteers say it’s all provided by the school cafeteria and a program through local state officials. Students have taken turns providing a hand. One student says she is happy her school has given her opportunity to give back.

“I’m really learning about leadership and how it’s great to have this opportunity and how we can serve and give back to our community,” Mary Kathryn Bower, a 10th Grader, said.

The last food distribution will be next Tuesday morning, July 28th, at 10:30.