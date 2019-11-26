City of West Monroe to hold second annual Christmas Tree Lighting

WEST MONROE, La. — The City of West Monroe will hold its Second Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Monday, December 2, 2019.

According to a press release, the ceremony will kick off at 6 PM at the West Monroe City Hall parking lot and the public is invited to view the official lighting of the City Hall Christmas Tree. Also, several live Christmas trees that were decorated by local elementary schools will be lit during the ceremony.

During this free event, the public will get to hear Christmas Carols sung by local school groups, get free cookies and cocoa, and even the children get to get in on the fun by dropping off their letters to Santa Claus.

The City does ask that all who attend please bring a donation of non-perishable food items and unwrapped toys to place under the tree. These gifts will be given out to families in need this holiday season.

To learn more about the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, call the West Monroe Mayor’s Office at 318-396-2600.

