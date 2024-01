WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From Monday, Jan 15, 2024, at 1 p.m., through Wednesday, Jan 17, 2024, until midday, the City of West Monroe will open a warming shelter for predicted freezing temperatures at The Rec at Seventh Square at 1802 N 7th Street.

MRE’s water and cots will be available to those in need, and EMTs will be available on-site. All bags will be searched upon entry.