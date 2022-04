TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the City of Tallulah’s Facebook page, the city has planned an Easter egg hunt. The event is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the courthouse lawn. The City of Tallulah sponsored the event and the Tallulah TIARA Girlz provided Easter Baskets.

Photo courtesy of The City of Tallulah’s Facebook page