City of Ruston works to clean up storm debris

RUSTON, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– Many are still cleaning up the mess left behind by Hurricane Laura. That includes people living in the City of Ruston.

There are a few things you should know about the pick up process. Locals who were affected by the storm are asked to properly place debris outside of their homes or businesses.

City leaders say you should avoid placing trees and limbs by water meters, hydrants, or utility poles.

They also say it’ll take anywhere between 30 to 60 days before they can get to all city streets, but they are moving along pretty quickly.

Currently, the city is working on hiring a contractor to help with state routes as well. That timeframe could be a little longer.

If you hire a contractor to pick up debris from your property, officials say that contractor is also responsible for hauling that debris off as well.

Officials ask residents to be patient while the city focuses on storm clean up.