City of Ruston offering garbage bins for Christmas Tree disposal

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Mayor Ronny Walker and the City of Ruston have announced that roll-off garbage bins will be available at several locations around the city in order to properly dispose of Christmas Trees.

Beginning Wednesday December 22 and going until January 4, the city will have bins available, as well as a spot in the back parking lot of the Civic Center to safely dispose of trees.

Mayor Walker also announced that Ruston’s Public Works Department on 2609 Farmerville Street will be able to care of recycling needs Monday-Friday, and the 2nd Saturday of each month from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.