MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 22, 2023, Monroe residents are invited to join Coach Martindale of the Wossman Wildcats volleyball team for a Volleyball Clinic. The clinic will begin at 2 PM at the Johnson Community Center in Monroe.

Photo courtesy of City of Monroe

The clinic will teach participants the basics of volleyball and give them the opportunity to play a game with Coach Martindale.