MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 21, 2023, the City of Monroe will host Taste of Mardi Gras. From 12 PM until 5 PM, city residents of all ages can visit all community centers to celebrate Fat Tuesday.

Photo courtesy of Monroe City

People in attendance will be able to enjoy king cake and Mardi Gras music. There will be no admission fee for the event.