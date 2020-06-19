City of Monroe Partners with Food Bank of NELA to Distribute Food Boxes at Civic Center June 24

MONROE, La. (Press Release) – Mayor Jamie Mayo and the Monroe City Council are pleased to announce the City of Monroe is, once again, partnering with the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana to host a food box distribution open to all residents of Monroe and East Ouachita Parish in need of food.

Mayor Jamie Mayo says, “Times are tough for many families, right now. Please help spread word to those who can benefit from this effort.”

Time/Date: 10 am until supplies are gone – Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Location: Monroe Civic Center, 401 Lea Joyner Expressway

PLEASE NOTE:

Food boxes will be distributed on a first come, first served basis

1 BOX PER VEHICLE

Each car will receive one 25-pound box of non-perishable food items, potatoes, a bag of frozen grilled chicken, and a frozen pork loin, and bag of popcorn.

Please clear space in your trunk or seat prior to your arrival at the distribution site

POSSIBLE TRAFFIC DELAYS:

Monroe Police will guide traffic on a designated route. Due to the expected response, motorists who normally travel this area of downtown should plan for possible detours due to heavy traffic in the Civic Center/City Hall corridor between 8 am and 12 noon.

