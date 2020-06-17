City of Monroe gives update for Operation Cease Fire

MONROE, LA. (06/17/2020)– The City of Monroe gave a progress report on their efforts to eliminate crime.

“I commend the Monroe Police Department, all the employees, our staff, for working together collectively to try to eliminate the gun violence here in our city and I think they have done a fantastic job until now, but we’re just getting started,” Chief Brown said.

Operation Cease Fire was rolled out January 1st in an effort to fight crime in Monroe. Since then, police Chief Reginald Brown said the program has been extremely successful.

“Even with COVID-19 under it’s thumb,” Chief Brown said. “Our officers still went out and were able, with their efforts, able to get these guns off the streets and out of the hands of violent offenders, so what we are doing is working.”

Chief Brown said in the last three months officers have made 77 arrests and taken almost 90 guns off the streets.

“A lot of the guns that we possessed have been in possession of convicted felons who have a violent past,” Chief Brown said.

Officers have also confiscated more than $80,000 in cash and thousands of dollars worth of drugs.

“It’s working,” Chief Brown said. “Now, will it stop all shootings from happening? No, it’s not. Will it take every illegal gun out of every offender’s hand? No, It’s not, but if we can take one gun out of somebody’s hand to save a life, It’s worth it.”

Officials say the operation is a team effort and could not be done without the assistance of local crime tips.