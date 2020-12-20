“Christmas Star” will be visible Monday for the first time in 800 years

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– Monday night history will be made, and you have a chance to get a first-hand look. We are now closing in on the long-awaited night of Dec. 21, when Jupiter and Saturn will engage in their “Great conjunction.” Many are calling it the “Christmas Star” or the “Bethlehem Star”, but it’s actually 2 different planets. Monday evening, Saturn and Jupiter will be aligning together the closest they’ve been in over 800 years.

The planets regularly appear to pass each other in the solar system. Jupiter and Saturn being aligned about once every 20 years, but that just refers to the two planets becoming close to one another. So what makes this year so special?

“They haven’t been this close together and visible since the year 1226,” said Dr. Brad Barlow, Assistant Professor of Astrophysics/ High Point University.

The last time the planets were this close was in 1623, but it wasn’t visible from earth because it happened in the daytime. Before that, you’d have to go back to just before dawn on March 4, 1226, to see a closer alignment between these plants. According to NASA, nearly everyone around the world will be able to witness the “great conjunction”.

“The fact that it will take place in the holiday season, this year in particular, I think it is something a lot of people will appreciate,” said Dr. Barlow.

NASA says the closest alignment between the planets will appear just a tenth of a degree apart, offering something many can find hope in after a year of difficulty.

“The pandemic has changed things in different ways. It’s really fun and relaxing to have something in the sky that everybody can be joyous about and brings people together. Most importantly it sparks their curiosity about the universe,” said Dr. Barlow.

According to NASA, the planets can be seen with the unaided eye, but if you have binoculars or a small telescope, you may be able to see Jupiter’s four large moons orbiting the giant planet.

If you are wanting to see the “Christmas Star”, here are some suggestions NASA gave: