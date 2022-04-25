MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum, its 10th Annual Run for the Red, White and Blue is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the museum located at 701 Kansas Lane in Monroe. The event includes a 5K run and walk, along with a 1K family fun run and walk.

The museum is continuing its partnership with “Your Local Chevron Retailers” and “Daily Press” to sponsor the event. Run for the Red, White and Blue is held annually to support the work of the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum. According to the museum, free tours will take place during and after the events.

Participants will also be able to see progress at the museum’s new Aviation Park and Pavilion. According to the museum, you can sign up to honor active service members, veterans and to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

A group of eight or more race participants (families, friends, organizations or businesses) can join together to run or walk as a team. The museum stated that for friendly competition, team prizes will be awarded. Teams can make their own team shirts or wear their best red, white and blue.

The races end with participants running through the Flags of Freedom.

According to the museum, this year individuals, families, businesses and/or organizations can sponsor one of the 50 flags for $100. A sign with your information and message would be placed at the base of the flag.

All race proceeds benefit the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum and its veterans’ outreach programs. To register visit this link or stop by the museum. More information can be found at the museum’s website, on Facebook or by emailing runfortheredwhiteblue@gmail.com. For more information about the event or signing up for teams, contact Joe Lane at (318)-614-9346 or email jlane@ladelta.edu and Lara Lane at (318)-237-1373.

Everyone who registers for the event by April 30, will be entered into a drawing for an American Flag and a gift card to the Museum Gift Shop.