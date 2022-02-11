MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Louisiana Delta Community College hosted a “Chancellor Challenge.” These are challenges that the chancellor and selected visitors will participate in all of Louisiana Delta Community Colleges’s eight campuses.

“I wanted to find some entertaining ways to connect with the students and what they’re learning in the classroom,” explains Randy Esters, chancellor. Each department submitted a specific challenge for the chancellor and his visitors to part take in. This first challenge was delivering a simulated baby by chancellor Randy Esters, Mayor Friday Ellis, and Mayor Staci Mitchell.

“We’ll provide a simulated environment that allows for a spontaneous birth,” explains Sherita Williams, director of nursing. “It goes through all of the steps for dilation to the actual birth.”

“Having access to the right equipment is critical for hands-on training for students at Louisiana Delta Community College,” says Mitchell. “Students are given an incredible opportunity to expand their understanding of an industry or particular job when they are ready to use their newly acquired skills. These training programs are critical to meeting the demands of our regional workforce.”

Esters says doing the challenges helps develop an understanding of the rigor and aptitude needed to complete LDCC’s various programs. “We are so fortunate to have an institution like Louisiana Delta Community College that’s getting our future workforce ready for the real world,” shares Ellis. “The chancellor’s challenge is an opportunity for us all to see the hands-on learning our students are getting, and the challenge also shows how important it is to invest in our learning institutions.”