Photo courtesy of the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce Facebook

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the 2023 Small Business Awards on Thursday, May 11,2023. Nominated winners were in the following categories:

Emerging Entrepreneur – Lisa Hughes with Stoneybrooks Senior Care and Thirsty Farmer- Savannah and Michael Ray

– Lisa Hughes with Stoneybrooks Senior Care and Thirsty Farmer- Savannah and Michael Ray Small Business – Scott and Gayle Frick – Music City Studios

– Scott and Gayle Frick – Music City Studios Female Champion – Tonya Hamilton – Hamilton House Inn and The Perfect Find

– Tonya Hamilton – Hamilton House Inn and The Perfect Find Community Champion – West Monroe Flying Heart Brewing and Pub

– West Monroe Flying Heart Brewing and Pub The Silver Plus Award – J&H Boots and Jeans

– J&H Boots and Jeans Innovator of the Year – Misty Bowman with Freeze Dried Bayou Bites

For more information, visit westmonroechamber.org or email kkelley@westmonroechamber.org