WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the 2023 Small Business Awards on Thursday, May 11,2023. Nominated winners were in the following categories:
- Emerging Entrepreneur – Lisa Hughes with Stoneybrooks Senior Care and Thirsty Farmer- Savannah and Michael Ray
- Small Business – Scott and Gayle Frick – Music City Studios
- Female Champion – Tonya Hamilton – Hamilton House Inn and The Perfect Find
- Community Champion – West Monroe Flying Heart Brewing and Pub
- The Silver Plus Award – J&H Boots and Jeans
- Innovator of the Year – Misty Bowman with Freeze Dried Bayou Bites
For more information, visit westmonroechamber.org or email kkelley@westmonroechamber.org