CenturyLink donates $25K to PCS for People in response to coronavirus pandemic

MONROE, LA. (04/01/2020)– CenturyLink helps bring technology to low income families. To support current social distancing requirements, the company wanted to make it even easier for families to access computers.

“Our network is really standing by people ready to be efficient and continue to keep people connected,” Kerry Zimmer, Communications Manager for CenturyLink said. “This donation for PCS for people is just one way that we are partnering to make computers and connectivity readily available.”

PCS for People is a nonprofit based out of Minnesota. The organization recycles computers then sells them for an affordable price.

“So they take refurbished computers and they install all new software and they come complete for a nominal charge,” Zimmer said.

The computers come with everything you need to work from home including Windows 10, a Wi-Fi adapter, antivirus software, and even a one-year hardware warranty. To qualify for the computers you have to meet some criteria.

“It’s definitely making sure that you are in an income based government assistance program, but they also have computers for sale just for individuals,” Zimmer said.

CenturyLink is also covering the cost of shipping so individuals and families can have their computers shipped directly to their home.

“So people can go online, order the computer, and hook it up when they get home,” Zimmer said.

To find out if you qualify, you can visit pcsforpeople.org/centurylink or call 651-354-2552