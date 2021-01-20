Candidates qualify for the 5th Congressional District seat; See what some had to say

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– Today was a big day for the state of Louisiana. Candidates filed their qualifying papers to enter the special election for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District seat.

This comes after congressman-elect Luke Letlow died from covid-19 complications last month.

NBC 10/FOX 14 talked with a few of those who qualified today.

Wednesday is just the first day of qualifying and so far multiple candidates have put their hat in the ring for the 5th Congressional District seat. In their own words, here is what they had to say to Louisiana, District 5 citizens.

“The 5th Congressional District is a very rural district and I just deeply understand the issues and the concerns of that district. The reason I was moved to serve was because it is very obvious, to anyone, that the political environment in Washington DC has become toxic,” said Chad Conerly (R-Kentwood).

“We are a state and a nation that is in need of unification and healing across party lines, racial lines, and social economic divide. I say, let’s unite,” said Candy Christophe, (D- Alexandria).

“We can’t continue to send the same type of people to Washington and expect something different. You are only gonna get what you put in so you gotta try something different, and I’m different,” said Allen Guillory (R-Opelousas).

“There are so many needs in our district. Clean water and sewages, housing, employment, and infrastructure. We have had congressional representation in the past but we are still stagnant and the poorest district,” said Christophe.

“The left has screamed “defund the police”, but in my opinion of being a police officer, we need to fund them even more so that we can get well-qualified people in those positions,” said Guillory.

“What I have is a true desire to get to know the constituents of the 5th Congressional District. I have a truck and I have a lot of gas money, I am hitting it next week with a road trip. I am going to touch every town of every size and every parish and get out and meet the voters. My only shot at victory is to connect with a voter,” said Conerly.

Candidates have until Friday, January 22, 2021, to file qualifying papers in Baton Rouge.

Below is every candidate that qualified for the 5th Congressional District Seat on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.