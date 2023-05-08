WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Can you find Johnny? Go to myarkalmiss.com and search on the website. Once you find him, you can register to win a free large one-topping pizza from Johnny’s Pizza House.
Find Johnny only on myarklamiss.com.
Posted:
Updated:
Posted:
Updated:
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Can you find Johnny? Go to myarkalmiss.com and search on the website. Once you find him, you can register to win a free large one-topping pizza from Johnny’s Pizza House.
Find Johnny only on myarklamiss.com.