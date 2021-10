CALDWELL VS CARROLL HIGHLIGHTS FINAL IN DOUBLE OT: CARROLL 20 CALDWELL 14

CALDWELL ,La. (KTVE/KARD) — THE CALDWELL SPARTANS HOSTING THE CARROLL BULLDOGS IN 3A DISTRICT PLAY

SCORE WAS 14-6 CALDWELL AT HALFTIME.

FIRST DRIVE AFTER HALF. FORMER BEAST OF THE WEEK GREELY GETS THE BALL, BOUNCES THROUGH THE MIDDLE, MAKES A DEFENDER MISS FINALLY BEFORE BEING THROWN OUT OF BOUNDS.

NEXT PLAY ZAYLAN FORD LOOKS FOR A TEAMMMATE AND HE FINDS A BULLDOG ACROSS THE MIDDLE FOR A FIRST DOWN AND SOME.

NEXT PLAY. FORD DROP BACK. ROLLS OUT THE POCKET, PUMP FAKE AND THEN THROWS TO HIS TEAMMATE WHO IS OPEN. AND THIS RECEIVER RESPECTFULLY JUNKS A DEFENDER OUT HIS SHOES AND BODY. BUT IF YOU THOUGHT HE WAS GOING DOWN, NO YOU ARE WRONG. HE GOES IN FOR THE SCORE.

CARROLL GOING FOR THE TWO POINTS. GREELY GETS THE TOSS AND HE DOES WHAT COACH ASKED OF HIM AND THATS TO GET THE TWO POINTS.

WE ARE NOTTED UP AT 14.

CALDWELL ON OFFENSE NOW AND THEY GIVE IT TO BOWLING BALL WHO IS GOING TO PICK UP 12 BIG YARDS ON THE PLAY.

NEXT PLAY. CALDWELL GOING WITH THE QB UP THE MIDDLE FOR 3 YARDS.

GAME STARTED POURING DOWN RAINING REALLY BAD AFTER THAT PLAY.

CARROLL GOES ON TO WIN 20-14 IN DOUBLE OVERTIME.