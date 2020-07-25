Bussey Brake reopens after nearly a decade due to renovations

BASTROP, LA. (07/24/2020)– Bussey Brake has been shuttered for nearly a decade. Now it’s back open for locals to enjoy just in time as the Coronavirus pandemic is sending more and more outdoors.

“When the governor implemented the various restrictions, the one thing that he encouraged was for people to get outside get into nature and enjoy the outdoors,” Senator Stewart Cathey Jr. said.

A few changes have been made since the reservoir was last open. New boat lanes, two fishing piers, one with handicap accessibility, a new boat dock, and a wave break have been added.

“I think it also gives our state something to be excited about. This is just one more jewel on our crown,” Cathey said.

Bussey Brake was drained and restocked with game fish. The 2,200-acre reservoir is the ideal spot for fishing enthusiasts.

“We talk about the Bayou State and sportsmen paradise,” Cathey said. “This is another way we can attract people from out of the state into louisiana to enjoy mother nature.”

Cathey says Bussey Brake is a well-loved fishing hole in Northeast Louisiana. He says the reopening will add an economic boost to the parish.

“And so for them to have that opportunity here in Morehouse Parish this provides a much needed shot in the arm to this parish that has been looking for something like this for so long,” Cathey said.

Cathey says it couldn’t have been done without the hard work of Senators Jay Morris, Senator Katrina Jackson, and International Paper.

“All those people who were behind the scenes making sure that this facility was turned over to the state so that the people of Morehouse Parish could have this jewel to enjoy,” Cathey said.

A valid state hunting/fishing license or wild Louisiana stamp is required. Anyone younger than 16 or older than 60 is exempt.

To purchase a license or stamp, visit here.