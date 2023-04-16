UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Brokers of Hope are requesting donations for their Summer Snack Drive. Donations can be given until April 29, 2023, to help support the children who may need this food during the summer months.

Photo courtesy of The Center for Children and Families, Inc.

The goal of the donation drive is to ensure that children in the community will continue to have access to healthy meals year-round. Suggested items that can be donated are listed in the slideshow above.

If you would like to make a drop-off on the weekend or after hours, please contact April Duke at (318) 548-0259 or email aduke@standforhope.org. Donations can also be given at the office at 627 Olin Road, Ste. B, in Farmerville, during business hours Monday through Friday.