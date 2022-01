FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday January 2, the town of Farmerville announced a boil advisory is currently in place for approximately 200 residents due to a water main break.

Crews are onsite and working diligently to get service restored.

The following areas are affected by the boil advisory:

Smith Street

Cedar Street

Thomas Street

Ruston Street

Ouachita Street and surrounding areas

Residents are asked to boil their water for 1 full minute before consuming.