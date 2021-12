MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Town & Country Water System has announced that they are experiencing problems with the water supply system due to a water main break.

Due to these issues, the following areas are under a boil advisory:

Karen Drive

Longwood Drive

Audubon Drive

It is recommended that customers in the affected areas boil their water for one full minute in a clean container.

This advisory will be in effect until further notice.