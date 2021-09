RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The East Richland Water System has announced a boil advisory due to repairs being made which could affect the water quality.

The advisory covers customers from 968 Highway 854 through 1152 Highway 854.

It is recommended that customers boil their water for one full minute in a clean container. Once the water has been tested and comes back safe, the advisory will be lifted.