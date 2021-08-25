BOIL ADVISORY: Waterworks No. 1 issues partial boil advisory

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Waterworks No. 1 Water System in Morehouse Parish has issued a partial boil advisory for their customers in Bastrop, Louisiana.

The water system says services were interrupted when a construction crew broke the water line on Cutoff Road. The water system says the leak has been repaired.

They are sending samples to be tested to ensure the safety of the water.

Until those samples return, if you live or work in the following areas you are urged to boil your water for at least one full minute before you consume it:

Mer Rouge Road

Cutoff Road

Crestview Drive

Green Crest Circle

Grabault Road

Estep Road

Mc Cowin Road

Thibodeaux Road

Rustic Acres Road

This advisory will remain in place until it is rescinded by the water company.