MOREHOUSE PARISH ( KTVE/KARD) — Waterworks #1 has announced a boil advisory for its customers in Morehouse Parish, La. The advisory is for the following areas within the parish:

Mer Rouge Road

East of Cutoff Road

Cutoff Road

Grabault Road

Crestview Drive

Thibodeaux Road

Mc Cowin Road

Estep Drive

Rustic Acres Road

Madrid Avenue

Nip Eckles Road

According to reports, the advisory is effective immediately and will continue until further notice.