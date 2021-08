MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Water Works No. 1 Water system in Morehouse Parish has issued a system wide boil advisory.

According to the water company, the water system had a power failure that resulted in the loss of water pressure.

The water system is urging all of their customers to boil their water for at least one full minute before consuming it.

This boil advisory will remain in place until it is rescinded.